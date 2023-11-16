Home page politics

Split

Since October 7th there has been a state of emergency in Israel, in Gaza, but also in the German media. This was also the case on Wednesday evening with Markus Lanz and his guests.

Hamburg – The Turkish President is coming on Friday, November 17th Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Germany. A visit that had been planned for months, but which has become even more explosive given the global political events of the last few weeks. In recent days, Erdoğan has described Hamas as a liberation movement and Israel as a terrorist state. Can we still welcome this president like that?

Journalist Khola Maryam Hübsch pointed out that during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit a few months ago, hundreds of Jewish intellectuals and artists protested against the Israeli president, a president who sits in a government with right-wing populists. But now the German Foreign Minister, who likes to promote a feminist foreign policy, is not in a position to criticize the Israeli reaction to the Hamas attack. Or to advocate for a ceasefire and to clearly criticize the war crimes that Israel is committing in Gaza.

TV debate with Markus Lanz: There are no longer any nuances

“Netanyahu said: We want to make Gaza a ruin,” said Hübsch with great emotion to Markus Lanz on ZDF. How could you just leave a statement like that? That seems to be the crux of the debate in Germany in recent weeks: there is only pro-Israel or pro-Palestine. Overtones, which have become increasingly difficult in recent years in times of polarizing debates in the social media, almost no longer exist in Germany when it comes to the issue of Israel. The accusation of anti-Semitism or even hatred of Jews is now used so arbitrarily by some quarters that it hardly has any meaning anymore

Guests: CDU politician Serap Güler, restaurateur Uwe Dziuballa, student Yazan Abo Rahmie and journalist Khola Maryam Hübsch © Screenshot ZDF

There is no question that Germany has a special obligation towards Israel. However, does this justify how one-sidedly the conflict in the Middle East is often reported and how little the suffering of the Palestinians is mentioned? Yazan Abo Rahmie, a Palestinian refugee from Syria who came to Germany in 2015, commented on this. “There is disappointment in German politics that they do not mention the suffering of the Palestinians,” said Rahmie to Markus Lanz on ZDF. He further emphasized that the Hamas attack should be condemned without reservation, but that Israel’s reaction should be condemned as well: “What has been happening in Gaza since October 7th is not self-defense, it is collective punishment.”

Israel War: You have to talk about the causes

Rahmie pointed out that a large number of current Hamas terrorists are the children of victims of Israeli politics. So what will happen now that at least 10,000 people in Gaza have already fallen victim to Israeli retaliation? “As long as we don’t talk about the causes, we won’t be able to solve this conflict,” emphasized Hübsch. What should definitely not be an approval of October 7th, but an emphasis that this attack was not the beginning of the conflict.

Uwe Dziuballa, a restaurateur from Chemnitz who runs a kosher restaurant there, expressed understanding for Israel’s attitude. Israel has every right to defend itself. Dziuballa wanted to admit to the Israeli government that it shows more consideration for Palestinian civilians than Hamas, but that far too many innocent people die in the process is still terrible.

Serap Güler, CDU politician Uwe Dziuballa restaurateur Yazan Abo Rahmie University student Khola Maryam Pretty journalist

“If you are worried about civilians, why not put more pressure on Hamas?” said CDU politician Serap Güler. After all, it is this terrorist organization that deliberately abuses civilians as a protective shield, that builds tunnels under hospitals and forces Israel to retaliate. However, whether this justifies any reaction from Israel is precisely the question that will become even more important in the coming weeks.

In his broadcast, Markus Lanz described Hamas, which itself and deliberately brought about the situation in Gaza, as a further affliction for the Palestinian people. However, the dehumanization that Hamas showed in its attack makes it even more difficult to call on Israel to show moderation. Taking a balanced position in this situation is particularly difficult, but seems all the more necessary given the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Hübsch wanted to identify a tunnel vision in the German position, whereby she attributed increased differentiation to the younger generation, for whom the leitmotif of Germany’s approach to the past is viewed more globally: “Never again is now and never again applies to everyone.” An apt one Final word on a discussion that focused on the situation of the Palestinians to a degree that seems appropriate to the situation in the Middle East. (Michael Meyns)