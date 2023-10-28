AWhen the news from the Administrative Court made the rounds last Saturday, it was around half past two in the early afternoon. The demonstration is scheduled to begin in half an hour at Frankfurt’s Opernplatz, which the Islamic Religious Community of Hesse (IRH) has called for under the motto “Peace and Justice in the Middle East”. A judge’s decision had only been expected shortly before the demonstration, but the result was different than many of those gathered had feared: the pro-Palestinian rally was allowed to take place.

Catherine Iskandar Editor in charge of the “Rhein-Main” section of the Sunday newspaper.

Until then, the process had always been the same at similar demonstrations in recent weeks. The city of Frankfurt banned a demonstration, and a lawsuit was filed against it. The responsible 5th Chamber of the Frankfurt Administrative Court then declared the city’s ban to be unlawful. The reason given was that a meeting could only be banned if public safety was in immediate danger. Suspicion wasn’t enough. On October 21st, the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, as the highest assembly authority, reacted and wanted to ban the IRH rally.

A different motto, a different motto

The reason given by the ministry was that there was “sufficient information about the applicant and the organizations involved that would prevent a peaceful outcome”. The meeting is being shared online by the same actors who “publicly called for an anti-Israel meeting in Frankfurt that glorifies violence” on October 14th. There is a danger of “statements that are highly anti-Israel and extend into anti-Semitism – even negating Israel’s right to exist.”

But in the second instance, the Administrative Court in Kassel decided differently this time than a week before: it took into account that another applicant had now chosen a different motto and provided its own staff to ensure compliance with the rules. Mere proximity to similar events is not enough to restrict freedom of assembly. The demonstration ultimately took place with a heavy police presence, but without the feared incidents.



Who is on the right side of history? At a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the main guard station, participants leave no doubt about their views.

:



Image: Aaron Leithäuser



The case shows how difficult it is for the authorities to walk the fine line between the necessary sensitivity with regard to possible crimes that have occurred in pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Germany in recent weeks and the right to freedom of expression and assembly . The IRH emphasized this in a statement. The religious community emphasized that it not only advocates freedom and justice in the Middle East, but also for the basic rights of minorities and for diversity of opinion.







Democratic protest needs a public platform, it continued. Social peace in society is at risk if bans on rallies marginalize legitimate opinions and certain population groups. At the same time, they want to stay away from all “peace-disturbing, violence-glorifying and anti-Semitic posters and slogans” and, if necessary, enforce this with their own law enforcement. Which was also successful.