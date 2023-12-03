WSince October 7th, more than a million people have fled to the south of the Gaza Strip. They followed the Israeli military’s calls to seek safety from attacks. Since the ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Hamas ended on Friday morning amid mutual accusations, it has become increasingly clear: the war is also following the people to the south.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Several towns east of the city of Khan Younis had to be abandoned, the army announced shortly after fighting resumed. Among other things, leaflets were dropped over the area. It said residents must “immediately evacuate the area and go to refugee shelters in the Rafah area.” Khan Younis is a “dangerous battle zone”.

New evacuation orders

Before the war broke out on October 7, more than 350,000 people lived in the affected area, according to the United Nations. Operations by Israeli ground forces and fighting with Hamas were reported there on Sunday.

The army also announced new evacuation orders for several neighborhoods in Gaza City over the weekend, and there were air strikes there shortly afterwards. One such attack hit a six-story building in Jabalia. More than a hundred people were reportedly killed. In al-Shuja’iya, around 50 residential buildings were destroyed in air strikes.

Thousands of people followed Israeli calls and fled south to Rafah. The concentration of people in emergency accommodation is already at its highest there. At the same time, Rafah, like other places in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, has not been spared from attacks since the beginning of the war. There, too, these started again with the end of the ceasefire. According to Gaza reports, more than two dozen people were killed in Rafah by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday alone.



Image: FAZ



The Ministry of Health has reported hundreds of deaths in the entire Gaza Strip since Friday morning. The information provided by the authority, which is controlled by Hamas, cannot be verified, but it has proven to be reliable in past conflicts. According to Hamas, the total number of deaths is now more than 15,000, two thirds of whom are women and children.







Despite the attacks, Rafah is currently the safest place for many people in the Gaza Strip. If the fighting continues to intensify in the south, the situation there could also become intolerable. UN officials believe people would try to flee further south – and that would mean crossing the border into Egypt.

The Egyptian ruler Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi has always publicly ruled out the possibility that his country would accept large numbers of refugees from the Gaza Strip. In Cairo, people fear for stability on the Sinai Peninsula, and they also don’t want to be seen as helping Israel get rid of the Palestinians.

According to a media report, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to persuade the governments of several European countries to put pressure on Egypt to accept refugees just a few weeks after the start of the war. However, many Palestinians fear that they will not be able to return to the Gaza Strip once they leave. The population of the narrow coastal strip consists largely of the descendants of refugees and displaced persons from the 1948 war.