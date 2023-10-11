Guerra, Israel’s Defense Minister: “Gaza will never return to what it was before”

Beyond 260,000 people they were forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, while heavy Israeli bombing continues to hit the Palestinian enclave. “At least 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” the Gaza humanitarian agency said. United Nations Ocha in an update, warning that “this number is expected to grow further.” Around 3,000 people had been displaced “due to previous escalations” before Saturday. Gaza authorities reported 900 people killed since the airstrikes began. The bombing campaign has destroyed more than 1,000 housing units and 560 were so badly damaged as to be uninhabitable, the OCHA said, citing Palestinian authorities. Israel prepares to launch in the next few hours”a total offensive” against the Gaza Strip in response to the bloody attacks of Hamas against its territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav reiterated this last night Gallant, speaking to the troops preparing for the delicate operation. “I have eased all restrictions and we have regained control of the area,” Gallant said, adding that “Hamas will pay the price” for its terrorist gamble by “changing reality” in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, “Gaza will never go back to what it was before“, because “whoever comes to behead, kill women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our strength and without compromise”. They would have been at least 15 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israelaccording to an Israeli military spokesman who said four were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

According to Hetzbollah’s Al Manar TV, Israeli artillery hit uninhabited wooded areas. In the last few hours there has also been a missile launch from Syria towards Israel. The risk of an escalation throughout the Middle East it is increasingly concrete, Egypt works with the USA on humanitarian corridors but the tanks of Netanyhau are now at the gates of Gaza, there is a risk of another massacre of civilians. International sources, in fact, report the indiscretion that i leaders of Hamas they would have already fled elsewhere.

