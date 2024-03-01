MWith quick steps, Issa Amro trudges up the trail between the olive trees. It is cold on this gray day in Hebron. Dark clouds hang in the sky, the grass is still wet from the rain. And yet Amro has beads of sweat on his forehead when he reaches his house on the small hill. “They held me at the checkpoint again,” he says, apologizing for the delay. He actually wanted to be there an hour earlier. Then he points to the olive green jumpsuit he is wearing. “I had to take everything off, again.” Exhausted, he rummages in his pocket for the front door key. “It is better not to arrange a fixed time with a Palestinian here at the moment. Since October you can no longer rely on anything in Hebron.”

Amro, 43 years old, has experienced a lot in this city in the West Bank, which is considered a prime example of what Israeli settlement policy means in its extreme form. For almost 20 years, Hebron has been divided into two strictly separate zones: “H1” is under Palestinian control and “H2” is under Israeli control.

There is one main reason why so many Israeli soldiers can be seen in “H2” – the part of the city where Amro also lives –: They are here to protect the 800 Israeli settlers who are among the approximately 35,000 Palestinians have settled and claim ever larger parts of the country for themselves. “From the beginning, they worked to finally drive us out of here,” says Amro, who, as a peace activist, documents human rights violations against the Palestinian population. “But what has been happening here since October 7th has reached a new level.”

Conditions like those in the entire West Bank

To explain what he means by that, Amro unfolds a map of the city. It shows the old town of Hebron in the “H2” area, i.e. under Israeli control. Israeli settlements are marked in various places, surrounded by numerous checkpoints and streets in different colors. Red means Palestinians are not allowed in at all. For years, Palestinian families living there have had to climb over the roof into their backyards to leave their own homes. The other colors mean bans on Palestinian cars or Palestinian businesses. “Even before, we couldn’t move freely in Hebron,” says Amro. Since October, however, many people no longer know how to get through the city. New “red streets” have been added everywhere and controls at checkpoints have become stricter and more lengthy. It sometimes takes hours for journeys of twenty minutes.