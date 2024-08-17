The attack took place in the village of Jit between Nablus and Qalqilya. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that armed settlers attacked and set vehicles on fire.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms”. It is a “extremist minority”which harms law-abiding settlers, the settlement and Israel’s reputation in the world “at a particularly sensitive and difficult time,” he wrote on X. Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli prime minister was taking the incident seriously.
In the US, a spokesman for the National Security Council said such attacks were unacceptable: “The Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm. This includes intervening to stop such violence and holding all perpetrators accountable.”
