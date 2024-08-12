– at least that is how one must interpret the recent statements made by the two Likud politicians on Monday.

Netanyahu’s office released an official statement in the afternoon. It said that if Gallant adopted “the anti-Israel narrative,” he would harm the chances of reaching a hostage deal. It would be better if he criticized Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is the only obstacle to such an agreement. Israel has only one option, the statement continued: “to achieve total victory, which means eliminating Hamas’ military and governance capabilities and releasing our hostages.” The defense minister is also committed to this directive from the prime minister.

There have long been reports that Netanyahu and Gallant are not on the same page when it comes to waging war in Gaza and the north. According to Israeli media reports, the two politicians have practically not spoken to each other for months – and this in times of war. But Netanyahu has not expressed his criticism so openly so far.

Gallant had also previously spoken out strongly about Netanyahu and his policies, which prompted the statement. On Monday, he told a group of Knesset members in response to calls to start a preventive war against Hezbollah: “I hear all the heroes with the war drums, ‘total victory’ and all that gibberish.” “Total victory” is a slogan that Netanyahu has been touting for months. Gallant’s derogatory remark apparently caused a scandal at the meeting. He went on to say that Israel had to choose between a hostage deal that could calm the situation in the Gaza Strip and the north, and an escalation that would lead to war. This was also probably aimed at Netanyahu, whom many accuse of not being interested in a hostage deal.

After a dispute like the one on Monday, one would actually expect Netanyahu to fire Gallant. However, this could provoke mass protests. That is certainly what happened in the spring of 2023, when Netanyahu had already removed the defense minister from his post after he criticized the judicial reform. After just one day, Netanyahu was forced to reverse the decision.