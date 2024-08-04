Following a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday afternoon and evening, the Berlin police have initiated 18 criminal investigations and administrative offense proceedings. These included suspicion of particularly serious breach of the peace, dangerous bodily harm, physical assault, resistance to law enforcement officers, damage to property, insults and violations of the association law, the police announced on Sunday. Measures restricting the freedom of 21 people were taken during the demonstration.

The demonstration entitled “Solidarity with Palestine. Stop the war. No weapons for Israel” moved through the Schöneberg district on Saturday afternoon. It ended in the evening at Walther-Scheiber-Platz. According to the police, around 500 people took part. Among other things, bottles were thrown from the elevator at emergency services. One police officer was injured as a result, it was reported.

According to police, a second demonstration on the Middle East conflict on Saturday evening in Neukölln took place largely without major incidents. According to police, around 150 participants gathered at the “silent funeral procession in solidarity with the people of Gaza”. The route ran from Karl-Marx-Platz to Kottbusser Brücke.