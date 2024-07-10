Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, wants the EU to intervene more harshly against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. “I would like to remind you that Israel has been under daily fire from Lebanon since October 8. There are 80,000 Israelis who have been evacuated.” This week, 50 rockets were fired at Israel, said Prosor in the “Table.Briefings” podcast. “There is a real danger that Hezbollah will also drag the EU into war, because it is threatening Cyprus. I would like to remind you of the collective assistance clause in the EU treaties, Article 42, paragraph 7. In the event of an armed attack, all EU states would be obliged to help Cyprus.”

Prosor countered reports that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was preventing a ceasefire in Gaza: “If Hamas releases the hostages, the war will be over immediately.” The former UN diplomat countered the growing global criticism of Israel’s actions with the Hamas attack on Israel. “We must not confuse cause and effect. The cause was October 7. People were massacred and executed. Hamas did that, without provocation. We trivialized the ideology, including me.”

The unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 was the “beginning of a two-state solution.” “The idea was the Singapore model. But Hamas turned it into the Darfur model. Hamas’ only goal is to wipe out the Jewish people. That is their daily ideology.”