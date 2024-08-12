Hamas apparently rejects a new round of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.Hamas is demanding that the mediators present a plan based on the US proposals and the UN Security Council resolution and “force” Israel to “comply” with the proposal.

For the first time in months, a new round of negotiations is scheduled to take place on Thursday under the mediation of the United States, Egypt and Qatar. US President Biden, Egyptian President Fatah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani called on Israel and Hamas on Thursday to continue talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. Shortly thereafter, Israel agreed to send a delegation.

US officials had recently expressed cautious optimism about a new agreement. After the only ceasefire to date in November, during which Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas made no progress in the following months. In an effort to get the talks back on track, Biden presented a new three-stage roadmap presented by Israel at the end of May.

According to Biden, the offer in the first six weeks, in addition to a complete ceasefire, “the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all inhabited areas of the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of hostages” in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

In the second phase, the remaining living hostages are to be released while Israel and Hamas negotiate a “permanent cessation of hostilities”. “comprehensive reconstruction plan” for the Gaza Strip implemented and the remains of the dead hostages returned to Israel.