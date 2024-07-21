One day after the Houthi militia’s deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv, Israel’s military says it responded with a direct counterstrike in Yemen. “Israeli fighter jets have attacked military targets of the Houthi terror regime in the port of Hudaida,” the military announced on its Telegram channel. It was the response “to hundreds of attacks on Israel in recent months.” The military does not provide information on deaths or injuries in such cases.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel Salam spoke of an Israeli attack against “civilian facilities” in Yemen. The targets were oil and electricity facilities. Nasruddin Amir, a spokesman for the Houthi media authority, said a fire had broken out at the important port. three people killed Yemeni news agency Saba reported, citing the Ministry of Health. The number of injured was given as 87.

Images on social media showed a major fire at the port, with high flames and a dark column of smoke in the sky. According to the Saudi-funded news channel Al-Arabiya, 12 Israeli aircraft were involved in the attack, including F-35 fighter jets.