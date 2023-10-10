Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Horror in the Gaza Strip: During the attack on Israel by the terrorist militia Hamas, a number of babies are said to have been beheaded in Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

Kfar Azza – The pictures from Israel are terrible. After the attack by the radical Islamist Palestinian terrorist militia Hamas on eleven Israeli settlements and the small town of Sderot (around 27,000 inhabitants), they have been going around the world for days.

Kibbutz Kfar Azza in Israel: Hamas allegedly beheaded babies

For example, from the “Nature Party Festival” at Kibbutz Re’im, where in the early hours of Saturday (October 7th) 260 young people between the ages of 20 and 40 were murdered in cold blood and dozens more were kidnapped, such as the 22-year-old German Shani Louk.

The small settlement (Israeli: kibbutz) of Kfar Azza with its around 800 inhabitants was also brutally visited that day. According to US media reports, 40 babies were murdered and some were beheaded. The reports have not been independently verified and are therefore said to come from the Israeli army.

This had cleared and secured the kibbutz, five kilometers east of the Gaza Strip, after fighting. As the broadcaster i24NEWS reports, according to the Israeli armed forces there were up to 70 attackers in this settlement alone.

Israel War: Massacre in the settlement of Kfar Azza on the border with the Gaza Strip

A reporter from the station was there with other journalists to get a picture. According to the Israeli soldiers’ stories, entire families were shot in their beds, according to their report from the crime scene (see X-Video above). When they arrived, for example, the soldiers found corpses in front gardens, and after the exchange of fire, dead Hamas militants were later said to have been lying there.

“They came into every house, every room, just everywhere. They shot children, babies, old people – no one was safe from them,” said a survivor in an interview with ZDF. The reporter from the US station i24NEWS, heavily protected with a bulletproof vest and military helmet, could hardly hold back her tears during her report. Kfar Azza has been repeatedly the target of rocket attacks in recent years because of its proximity to the border.

Kibbutz Kfar Azza: Israeli soldiers tell of Hamas atrocities

The American journalist said that Israeli soldiers told her that they had never experienced anything like this in their years of military service. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to hold an estimated 130 Israeli and international hostages in the Gaza Strip (as of Tuesday evening, October 10). And the suffering continues. (pm)