Israel | “War just became much more likely” – Israel made the dreaded announcement about Lebanon’s border

Israel|The Prime Minister of Israel has been accused of prolonging the war to serve his own purposes.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu office announced on Tuesday that the aims of the Gaza war have officially expanded. An Israeli newspaper reported about it, for example The Jerusalem Post.

Now, in addition to the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages, the safe return of the 60,000 Israelis evacuated from northern Israel to their homes on the Lebanese border is on the agenda.

The same message was also delivered by the Israeli Defense Minister on Monday Yoav Gallant.

According to The New York Times, Gallant told The President of the United States on Israel’s new goals Joe Biden to the advisor To Amos Hochstein and the Minister of Defense For Lloyd Austin adding that this goal would only be achieved by military means. According to Gallant, it is the only way to end the months of violence on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Many experts and Israeli media believes that the twists and turns bring Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah closer than before to full-scale war.

For example, a Middle East expert and a senior researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Timo R. Stewart writes in the message service X that war just became much more likely.

of Israel on the border between Israel and Lebanon, airstrikes, rocket and artillery fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah have already been commonplace for months. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have had to leave their homes because of the fighting.

Now the fear is that Israel’s planned additional pressure on Hezbollah would cause the situation to spread into a full-scale war.

The ignition of such has been specially avoided thenwhen Israel killed Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon and a Hamas leader in Iran in July.

Iran supports the activities of the Shiite Islamist organization Hizbullah, in terms of weapons and money.

A demonstration in Tel Aviv in September opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Second a way to ease the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border would be a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s leadership has said it would end fighting on Israel’s border immediately if a ceasefire could be agreed.

However, many experts believesthat Netanyahu wants to prolong the war in Gaza instead of reaching an agreement. A ceasefire would most likely mean a change of power, and after relinquishing the title of prime minister, Netanyahu faces charges of bribery and fraud.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have died in Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October last year.

A Palestinian man carried the body of a relative killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday.

Netanyahu the steadfastness of the line is also evidenced by the rumors that the prime minister is trying to sway government positions in a more favorable direction for large-scale military operations.

US media Axios writethat Netanyahu had already been looking for a reason for months to fire Yoav Gallant from the post of defense minister.

Gallant is for example said he supported it to conclude a cease-fire agreement if the alternative is a wider war with Hezbollah and Iran.

For example, the Israeli media Haartez tellsthat Netanyahu had agreed behind the scenes to replace Gallant Gideon on Sa’aarthe opposition party with the leader of New Hope. The Jerusalem Post by Sa’ar has advocated a military solution to destroy Hezbollah.