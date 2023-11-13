Home page politics

More and more Democrats are dissatisfied with the US President’s course in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This could have an impact on the US election.

Washington – The 2024 US presidential election is approaching – which means we are also turning our attention to survey results on the popularity of the Democratic president Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election. World events also influence the mood: The Middle East conflict and Biden’s handling of the crisis were recently the subject of a survey. The explosive result: About half of the Democrats are dissatisfied with the US President’s course in the war in Israel.

Survey from the USA: Democrats increasingly dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the Middle East conflict

In a survey by the news agency’s NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Associated Press 1,239 American adults were asked about their approval of Joe Biden’s handling of the “conflict between Israelis and Palestinians”. 50 percent of Democrats agreed with Biden’s position, 46 percent spoke out against it. Overall, according to the survey, 63 percent of respondents across party lines are critical of Biden’s approach to the Middle East conflict.

According to the survey, when it comes to the role of the USA in world politics, the mood has changed noticeably, especially among the Democrats. 35 percent of them would like the USA to play a less active role at the global level. In September 2023 and before Hamas’ attack on Israel, it was only 15 percent. Among Republicans surveyed, 54 percent expressed a desire for restraint in global conflicts. In September it was still 55 percent – so there is hardly any change in their ranks.

Biden called for ceasefires in the Israel war

After the Hamas attack on October 7, Biden initially assured Israel of the United States’ unwavering support. Recently he has repeatedly referred to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The president stated that he currently sees no prospects for a longer ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. However, he sees the daily ceasefires that Israel has agreed to as a “step in the right direction”.

Joe Biden is losing approval among Democrats for his position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to polls. © Adam Schultz/Imago

Meanwhile, there are also voices from within our own party calling for Biden to rethink the Middle East conflict more clearly. Democrat Mark Warner, Senator for the state of Virginia, said this in an interview with the US news channel CBS News, he sees potential that a split among Democrats on this issue could harm the president’s re-election mission. Particularly in states like Michigan, where Biden narrowly won a majority in the 2020 election, this could Israel war certainly have an impact on the outcome of the election.

Michigan could be important for Biden in the presidential election

What’s special about Michigan: The state in the Midwest of the USA has one of the largest populations of Muslim Americans. Represented there since January 2019 Rashida Tlaib the state’s 13th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the only Palestinian-American member of Congress and has defeated Joe Biden in the past openly criticized several times for his positions in the Middle East conflict.

Most recently, Tlaib received a reprimand in the US House of Representatives for one of her statements about the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. In a video that she shared via online networks, she accused the US President of supporting a “genocide” against the Palestinians.

Israel and the US election: approval for Joe Biden is falling among young voters

Another sticking point could be that Tlaib, as part of the informal group “The Squad”, exerts influence, especially on younger and migrant voters – especially via social networks. The term for the group around Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was created during the 2018 election to the House of Representatives. The members are considered part of the progressive-left wing of the Democrats and represent in particular the younger generation and the minorities that were previously not or barely represented in Congress .

Joe Biden recently made a targeted attempt to win over younger voters and those who belong to marginalized groups. He had focused on climate change and advocated for student loan forgiveness. But according to the current survey, it is precisely this young group of voters who are currently turning away from him and are dissatisfied with his handling of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

As early as mid-October, a group of left-wing Democratic members of the US House of Representatives had called on Biden to advocate for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza with the Israeli government. (alm)