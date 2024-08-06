War, air raid sirens sound in Northern Israel. Iran is attacking

The response of Iran and its allies to the ambush that led to the death of Hamas leader Haniyeh has begun. Air raid sirens are sounding in northern Israel, the alarm system was activated after the air defense intercepted and destroyed a “target coming from Lebanon” due to the risk of injuring someone from falling fragments. At the same time, an attack by Iran’s Iraqi allies took place on an air base hosting US troops. This gesture marks “a dangerous escalation” and the United States is therefore strengthening its military position in the Middle East. This was stated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a telephone conversation, the Pentagon reports, cited by the Times of Israel.

Five soldiers from al-Asad Air Base were injured in the attack. “Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed that the attack by Iranian-aligned militia on U.S. forces stationed at al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran’s destabilizing role in the region,” a U.S. statement read. U.S. President Biden and his vice president Harris are in the situation room to monitor the situation that now risks really getting worse. Israel’s response to the attacks was also immediate: “We will respond.”