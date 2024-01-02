According to survivors of the Hamas terrorist attack on the Supernova music festival in Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel, the October 7 tragedy could have been largely prevented. 42 of them handed one on Monday Claim for damages against the Israeli domestic secret service Shin Bet, the army, the police and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, as Israeli media reported on Monday evening. At least 360 people were killed and others were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip when Hamas terrorists attacked the festival.

In the first civil lawsuit of its kind, the plaintiffs at the Tel Aviv District Court are demanding damages amounting to the equivalent of 50 million euros. They accuse the state security organs of negligence and gross omissions before the Hamas attack on October 7th. A single call from the Army to the commander in charge of the festival to halt the celebration because of the impending danger “would have saved lives and prevented the physical and psychological injuries of hundreds of partygoers, including the plaintiff,” the Times of Israel” from the statement of claim.

The plaintiffs therefore point to at least two army assessments from the night before the attack that expressed concerns due to unusual incidents on the border with the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, the army was unable to adequately secure the event because many soldiers were at home due to the Jewish festival of Torah joy (Simchat Torah).

In addition to loss of earnings and medical costs, the plaintiffs reportedly claimed claims for pain, loss of enjoyment of life and future income. According to a report in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, this is the largest claim for damages ever filed in Israel against the state and its security organs for failures and negligence.