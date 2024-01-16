Economics Minister Robert Habeck does not expect any major supply chain problems for the German economy due to the conflict with the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. “So there are already delays in the supply chain because the ships are now taking the long way around,” said the Green politician on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. But you can adjust to that. “Everyone tells me it’ll fix itself again.”said Habeck. The transport costs do not play such a big role that there will be massive problems.

The President of the Federal Association of German Business (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, gives the risk of an escalating Middle East conflict much greater weight than the burden of detours in shipping. The route around Africa takes four or five days longer than through the Suez Canal, which one can be prepared for, said Russwurm in Berlin.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. The USA and Great Britain responded with attacks on targets in Yemen. Large shipping companies are now increasingly avoiding the Red Sea route, through which around ten percent of world trade actually passes.