On the 100th day of the Gaza War, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again vowed his country to fight “until complete victory.” The state of Israel, its armed forces and security services waged a “moral and just war, unparalleled, against the Hamas monsters, the new Nazis,” said the head of government, who is under domestic political pressure, on Saturday. “No one will stop us,” Netanyahu said, pointing to South Africa’s genocide lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's clear rejection of the genocide claim.

“The hypocritical attack in The Hague against the state of the Jews, which arose from the ashes of the Holocaust, at the behest of those who came to commit another Holocaust against the Jews, is a moral low point in the history of nations.” said Netanyahu. The army found copies of Adolf Hitler's “Mein Kampf” in the Hamas tunnels under the Gaza Strip.

“It is not for nothing that German Chancellor Scholz, after seeing the atrocities of the October 7 massacre, said: 'Hamas are the new Nazis,'” Netanyahu said. At a joint press conference with Netanyahu on October 17 in Tel Aviv However, it was not Scholz who said this to the journalists, but Netanyahu himself. When asked on Sunday, a German government spokesman said that Scholz had “never used this formulation himself”.

“We will continue the war to the end – to complete victory, until we have achieved all of our goals: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and the Ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to IsraelNetanyahu said. It is also a war against “the axis of evil, led by Iran and its three proxies,” said the head of government, citing not only Hamas but also the Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.