Israel is currently waging a war “for the free world”Herzog continued. If Israel didn't exist, it would be Europe's turn. “Because these barbaric jihadists want to drive us all out of the region.” The USA could also be next. Herzog recalled that Iran “attacked the armed forces of the United States” a few days ago.

In addition he deplored the humanitarian plight of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. “It is painful for us that our neighbors are suffering so much,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. However, Israel's enemies have entrenched themselves in the coastal area and Israel must defend itself against them.

“It’s a very complicated fight,” he said. “Our neighbors are important to us, but we are not prepared to be attacked.” In view of the “human tragedy,” Israel has been committed to importing aid supplies into the coastal strip from the first day of the war, Herzog said.