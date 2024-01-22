Israel's military and the Shiite militia Hezbollah in southern Lebanon also reported mutual shelling on Monday. The Israeli army said fighter jets bombed a military building in Marun al-Ras in southern Lebanon where several “terrorists” were staying. A video was published showing the attack with a huge explosion and several subsequent explosions. The army emphasized that the detonations were an indication that there were weapons there. There were further attacks in the towns of Maruahin, Chihine, Taibi, Tajir Harfa as well as Kfarkila and Blida.

Hezbollah, in turn, said it attacked three different targets in Israel. The militia has reported 167 deaths in its ranks since fighting began on October 7 following the bloody Hamas attack on Israel. Hezbollah's senior member, Lebanese parliamentarian Hassan Fadlallah, said Israel had gone too far with its attacks in recent weeks and had learned nothing from previous fighting. “For the blood of every martyr who irrigated this land, thousands of mujahideen were born,” Fadlallah said. Mujahideen usually refers to fighters from Islamist groups.