In the Gaza Strip, fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian groups has again focused on the area around Khan Yunis. Residents of the city in the south of the coastal strip reported heavy air and tank fire on Saturday. The radical Islamic group Hamas said its fighters would attack tanks with anti-tank missiles. The Hamas-allied extremist group Islamic Jihad also said its fighters had attacked Israeli forces in the area and fired rockets at Israel.

The Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip accused Israel of advancing soldiers into the immediate vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital. It is the largest still functioning medical facility in the south. In addition, the Nasser Hospital, which is also in the area, was hit by bullets. The lives of doctors, patients and refugees are in danger.

The Israeli military says it is in telephone contact with hospital managers and medical staff to ensure that the hospitals are functioning. Israel accuses Hamas of using the hospitals like military positions.

Residents and Hamas militants also reported fighting in the central and northern parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. In Rafah, where more than half of the Gaza Strip's population has sought shelter in emergency shelters and tents, an airstrike killed three people in a house, according to the health authority. The displaced people and refugees were also affected by heavy rains.