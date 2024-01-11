According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the Shiite militia Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is using an unusually large number of anti-tank missiles against residential buildings in its fight against Israel. These weapons were actually developed to combat armored vehicles and although they only have a relatively short range, they can be steered very precisely onto the target by the shooter. The Israeli army is having major problems intercepting these weapons, the newspaper continued on Wednesday. Hezbollah has been shelling Israel since the Islamist Hamas massacres in Israel that sparked the Gaza War. Like Hamas, it is supported by Iran. When contacted, the Israeli army said it did not want to comment on the report.

Hundreds of houses in towns near the border in northern Israel, such as Metula, Manara and Avivim, which have been evacuated for weeks, have already been hit by projectiles from Lebanon or damaged by the pressure waves from Israeli artillery, the newspaper wrote, citing residents. People are afraid and cannot return to their hometowns.

Hezbollah uses the rockets as “sniper weapons,” so to speakDotan Rochman, security officer for Israel's Upper Galilee region, was quoted as saying. “We showed them how to accurately fire rockets into the window of a building from an attack helicopter, and now they are firing anti-tank missiles into our windows from a distance of nine kilometers,” said Rochman. With the precision weapons, Hezbollah can maintain the pressure , but without risking a major war with Israel.

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system can effectively combat high-flying rockets like those from the Gaza Strip as well as artillery fire. But anti-tank missiles have a flat trajectory, and Israel currently has little ability to give the residents of towns on the border with Lebanon even five seconds of warning or to intercept the missilesthe newspaper continued.