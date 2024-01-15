British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has justified airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen and threatened new actions if ships in the Red Sea continue to be attacked. “The threat to shipping must stop,” Sunak said in Parliament in London on Monday. “Illegally detained ships and crews must be released. And we remain prepared to put our words into action.”

On Friday night, the USA and Great Britain, with the support of allies, carried out a military strike against the Houthis in Yemen – in response to repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

Sunak spoke of self-defense. The attacks were limited and no civilian casualties were reported. “I can report to Parliament today that our initial assessment is that all 13 planned targets have been destroyed,” Sunak said.

According to US information on Monday, the Houthis attacked another ship. When asked about this, Sunak said, he would not speculate about further military action. However, Great Britain will not hesitate to defend its security and interests. An attempt was made to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, but the Houthis continued on their ruthless path. Sunak defended himself against criticism that he did not consult Parliament fully before the air strikes. This was not possible for security reasons, he said.