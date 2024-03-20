Against the background of tensions between Israel and the USA over the Gaza war, Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant is traveling to the United States next week. The Israeli government said this on Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office had previously stated that an Israeli delegation would visit the US capital Washington “at the request of US President Joe Biden”. to discuss the offensive in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



Israel's plans for a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah are being criticized by the USA. Biden had previously increased pressure on Israel on this issue.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, he called an offensive in Rafah a “mistake,” the White House said. He had asked Netanyahu to send a delegation to Washington to discuss options for the Islamist Hamas without a major ground offensive in Rafah can be targeted.

In Rafah, 1.4 million people now live in close quarters after the Israeli army launched massive military operations in large parts of the coastal strip following Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7th.

After the major attack, the USA joined forces with Israel. But in view of the high number of civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, Biden has recently expressed increasingly clear criticism of Netanyahu's actions.