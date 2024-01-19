In the Middle East conflict, the international community should, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell If necessary, “impose” a two-state solution from outside against Israel’s will. Otherwise, “the spiral of hatred will continue to turn generation after generation,” said Borrell on Friday during a speech at the University of Valladolid in Spain, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

However, Borrell emphasized that Israelis and Palestinians were no longer capable of compromise. “Those involved are too angry at each other to come to an understanding on their own“, emphasized the EU chief diplomat, who appeared during the speech in the university's traditional costume. He called on the “Arab world, Europe, the USA and the entire United Nations” to recognize the formation of a Palestinian state, even against Israel's resistance.

Borrell also accused Israel of financing the establishment of the Islamist Hamas in order to weaken the more moderate authority of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank and thereby prevent a Palestinian state. Israel's head of government has repeatedly rejected this accusation, which has already been made by some of his critics.