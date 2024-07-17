At a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed the United States for the many deaths in Ukraine and the Palestinian territories“By providing Israel with diplomatic protection and supplying it with weapons and ammunition, Washington has – and this is clear to everyone – become a direct participant in the conflict, just as in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in New York, according to Russian agencies.

He further said that as soon as the US stops supporting them, the bloodshed will stop in both cases. The unprecedented wave of violence in the Middle East is a consequence of US policy in the region, claimed the Russian chief diplomat, whose government itself started the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, has scheduled a special session on Wednesday for the Council to address the precarious situation in the Gaza Strip. Lavrov now called for a complete ceasefire and the start of negotiations for the establishment of a Palestinian state. If fighting continues, there is a risk that Israel’s neighbouring countries will be drawn into the conflict, warned the 74-year-old. Moscow, which has repeatedly criticised Washington’s role in the conflict since the escalation began, sees itself as a mediator, as Russia maintains good relations with both the Arab states and Israel.