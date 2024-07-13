In the post, Erdoğan calls for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. He also calls on all allies to “increase pressure on the Netanyahu government to ensure a ceasefire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, who have been plagued by hunger for nine months.”
Israel is not a member of the defense alliance, but is a partner with whom extensive cooperation exists. The alliance’s website states that NATO and Israel have been working together for almost 30 years in areas such as science, technology, counterterrorism, civil defense, combating weapons of mass destruction, and on issues such as women, peace and security. Israeli soldiers are also regularly involved in the alliance’s military exercises.
