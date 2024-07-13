NATO member Türkiye will not accept such initiatives until ““, wrote Erdogan on Platform X following the NATO summit in Washington. “It is impossible for the Israeli government, which tramples on the fundamental values ​​of our alliance, to continue its partnership with NATO,” said Erdoğan.

In the post, Erdoğan calls for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. He also calls on all allies to “increase pressure on the Netanyahu government to ensure a ceasefire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, who have been plagued by hunger for nine months.”