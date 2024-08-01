The act allegedly carried out by Israel violates international law and “indicates an intention to escalate the conflict and spread the war to the entire region,” Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council in New York.

“The United Nations Security Council, in particular, cannot remain indifferent to such heinous crimes and must take decisive action against these violations,” Iravani continued.

Deputy Israeli Ambassador Jonathan Miller, in turn, described the hypocrisy of some countries towards Iran. They feigned concern about regional escalation without addressing the root of the escalation – Iran itself. Tehran is destabilizing the entire Middle East by funding proxy groups. “We therefore call on this Council to condemn Iran for its continued support of regional terrorism and to tighten sanctions against Tehran.”

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood had previously defended the American ally Israel before the most powerful UN body. Referring to the devastating rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in which twelve children and teenagers were killed, Wood said Israel had the right to “defend itself against attacks by Hezbollah and other terrorists”.

Russia and China condemned the killing of Ismail Haniya, who was in the country at the invitation of Iran. The 15 council members all called for a de-escalation of the situation