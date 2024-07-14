According to the Israeli network New Profile, more than 1,000 Israelis have refused to be drafted into the army. “Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, there are even more,” a network employee who did not want to publish her name told the Evangelical Press Service (epd).

New Profile describes itself as a feminist movement in Israel founded in 1998 that campaigns against the militarization of the country and for a peaceful and just society. It collects information, conducts educational work and advises conscientious objectors. “Anyone who makes the brave decision to resist the draft or to abandon military service is, regardless of their political opinion, a conscientious objector”, emphasized the employee.

There is no right to conscientious objection in Israel, explained the activist, who herself spent four and a half months in prison at the age of 18 because of her refusal. Pacifists do have the option of undergoing a conscientious objection examination before a committee, but this is very difficult to pass. In addition, those called up can be exempted due to poor health or incompatibility with the army. Otherwise, objectors are sentenced to prison terms of several weeks or months. In public, refusers would be accused of being “traitors” and not to contribute to society. Certain groups are exempt from military service, such as pregnant women, mothers and religious Jews.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, 350,000 reservists have been called up into the army, said the activist. Society is being militarized in many ways: on the radio, in songs, in art, in schools, through advertisements or monuments. The fear and grief of many people played into the hands of the government’s nationalist and right-wing extremist policies. In the first months after the war began, right-wing extremist groups threatened people who had spoken out against the war on social media. Nevertheless, many Israelis who did not want to take part in the war contacted New Profile. The network provides information about the legal situation and offers mental support.