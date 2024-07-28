Following the deadly rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Lebanese Hezbollah is awaiting a possible serious attack from Israel. “We have been on standby for months and are on the lookout for any attack from the enemy,” the German Press Agency learned from Hezbollah circles. “This is nothing new, we are on constant standby.” Now they are expecting a possible “hard attack,” the circles said.

Lebanese media reported that the militia had, in anticipation of a possible Israeli attack, around 100 of their posts in suburbs south of the capital Beirut were evacuated. Hezbollah is particularly active in these areas. Israel’s army could also attack here if it wanted to launch a particularly heavy and devastating counterattack.