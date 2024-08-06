There was no talk of further escalation, the Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday in honor of the Hezbollah military cadre Fuad Shukr, who was killed by Israel a week ago. It sounded more like he wanted promote a thoughtful response and followers mean keeping the big, strategic picture in mind. “We act with courage and caution”said Nasrallah. At the beginning of his speech, the Hezbollah leader made fun of the regular intimidation attempts of the Israeli Air Force, whose fighter planes once again broke the sound barrier while flying low over Beirut. “The enemy is breaking the sound barrier over the southern suburbs to scare the people who have gathered for the ceremony. He has such a small mind,” said Nasrallah. He praised the slain Fuad Shukr as an important strategist, but at the same time reiterated that his death would neither shake his organization nor its will to continue fighting.

Nasrallah reiterated that the counterattack by Iran and its Arab allies, which has been expected for days, will come while the enemy waits. “The main thing is that the determination, the resolve and the ability are there,” said Nasrallah, who explained that the fight will also be fought “psychologically.” He described the waiting and maneuvering of Tehran and its allies as part of the punishment. Israel is already afraid. The country is turning to the United States in fear of an Iranian counterattack following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the counterattack by Hezbollah. This proves that Israel’s deterrence capacity and its ability to defend itself have diminished.

Nasrallah also appealed for support in the region. The Hezbollah leader said that Israel would dominate the entire region if it was not opposed. “The region is facing real dangers. Everyone must understand that if Israel wins, there will be no more Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be seriously threatened.” With these words, he aimed at the growing discontent throughout the region, including in those states such as Jordan and Egypt that have diplomatic relations with Israel. Isolating Israel further would be a strategic gain for the Iranian regime and its allies. He demanded that the Arab nations “wake up.” Nasrallah stated that the goal was “to prevent Israel from winning and to prevent the destruction of the Palestinian resistance and the failure of the Palestinian cause.”