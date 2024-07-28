After the deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Iran is sending contradictory signal about a possible expansion of the war with Israel and HezbollahThe Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed Israel itself for the attack in Majdal Shams, in which several children and young people were killed. “This massacre is a war against humanity and violates all internationally recognized laws and regulations,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to the Isna news agency. Israel, on the other hand, blamed the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which denied any responsibility.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon struck a different tone. Despite the deadly rocket attack, he did not seeaum risks for an even bigger war in the Middle Eastsaid Ambassador Mujtaba Amani. The chances of this are “very slim” because there is an “imposed balance of power” in the region. Iran does not want to escalate the conflict with Israel, but is not afraid of it either. “Our enemies must imagine what we can do with our power, our capabilities and our defense,” Amani wrote at X.

Iran has declared Israel to be its arch enemy that must be destroyed. In response to a suspected Israeli attack in Syria that hit the consular building of the Iranian embassy in April, Iran also directly attacked Israel with drones, rockets and cruise missiles. In addition to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iran also supports pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, which have repeatedly attacked Israel since the start of the Gaza war last October.