War in Israel, Hamas leader killed in Jenin

The war in the Middle East does not stop Israel and Gaza. Today Wassem Hazemthe head of Hamas in Jenin, was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in the northern Samaria area of ​​the West Bank, the IDF said in a statement, noting that Hazem was killed while riding in a vehicle with two others Hamas militantsdeleted soon after.

According to Israeli sources, Hazem was involved in carrying out and directing attacks and continued to promote terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria area. “Shortly thereafter, an IDF aircraft eliminated two more Hamas terrorists who were attempting to escape from the vehicle they were in with Hazem,” the Israeli command added, identifying the two as Maysara Masharqa And Arafat Amer, both under the orders of Hazem and responsible for “attacks on Israeli communities.” M16 rifles, a pistol, cartridges, explosives, gas grenades and thousands of shekels in terrorist funds were found in the terrorists’ vehicle and in their possession.

Airstrike on humanitarian aid convoy

The Israel Defense Forces carried out an airstrike on a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, targeting “armed assailants” who were attempting to hijack the convoy. According to the charity that organized the aid, the NGO Use Anerathose killed in the attack were employees of the transport company he was working with. The convoy organized by the US NGO, the Guardian writes, was carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in Rapha Thursday evening at the time of the attack. His route had been coordinated in advance with the IDF. Anera’s country director for Palestine, Sandra Rasheedsaid: “This is a shocking incident. The convoy, coordinated by Anera and approved by the Israeli authorities, included an Anera employee who fortunately remained unharmed.”

According to unconfirmed reports from Gaza, five people were killed in the air strike. A statement from the IDF confirmed that the route had been coordinated, but said that “during the movement of the convoy, some armed assailants took control of the vehicle at the front of the convoy (a Jeep) and started driving it.”

“After detection and further verification that it was possible to accurately hit the armed attackers’ vehicle, an attack was conducted. No damage was caused to the other vehicles in the convoy and the convoy arrived at its destination as planned. The attack on the armed attackers removed the threat of them taking control of the humanitarian convoy,” the IDF added. Anera confirmed that the convoy reached the hospitalbut said only one person on board the train was an Anera employee. The rest worked for its partner transport company, which was not named.

UN to Israel: “Immediate end to West Bank operation”

The UN calls for an “immediate” end to the operation conducted by Israel in the occupied West Bank. The request, already advanced in recent days, was reiterated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterreswhich expressed its “deep concern” over Israel’s operation. The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs warned of the continuation of “military operations near hospitals” and “severe damage” inflicted on infrastructure, with electricity and telecommunications outages in some places.