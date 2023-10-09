Israel-Hamas conflict, no thaw in the Middle East

The conflict in Israel is likely to have a very broad impact. Not only regionally, but also globally. Also and above all because it is grafted onto another conflict already underway, the one in Ukraineand on the many tensions that smolder under the ashes ready to ignite at any moment, from Eastern Europe to the increasingly crucial field ofIndo-Pacific. He seems to have got it right, Pope Francis, when some time ago spoke of a “third world war in pieces”.



The new war between Israel and Hamas is a very visible and sharp piece, which risks cutting and wounding at many latitudes. Obviously, the situation is very serious for Israel and the entire Middle East. The number of victims is dramatic, the brutality and violence shocking. And the feeling, from the first moment, is that we are not faced with a simple raid or a rapid confrontation, but at the beginning of something long and tormented. Just like in Ukraine, with a war that has been going on for a year and a half now.

The most immediate consequence of the new crisis is the slowdown or worsethe end, on the path of dialogue between Israel and the Arab states that had begun in recent years. Not a coincidence. Many analysts agree that Hamas has decided to take action precisely to block the process of thaw between Israel and the various countries in the region which in the eyes of the organization are or were betraying the Palestinian cause by accepting dialogue with Tel Aviv.

After what is happening it is even more difficult to continue that phase. Just look at the reactions of the Arab countries, which target the government’s moves Benjamin Netanyahu, defined by many as “extremist”, to put the Hamas attacks in context. The thaw that most worries Gaza was the one between Israel and Saudi Arabiaa key country for the balance of the Arabian peninsula and beyond.

For Riyadh, the attempt to open dialogue with the historic enemy becomes difficult to sustain. Also because Netanyahu’s reaction to the attack promises to be very strong, with a further one inevitable polarization and fracture that could unite the Arab world against Israel.

The shadow of the expanded conflict with Iran

The most disturbing shadow is the one that also involves Iran. According to the Wall Street Journal, Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’ surprise attack and gave the go-ahead for the assault at a meeting in Beirut late Monday. Again according to the Wall Street Journal, officials of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have worked with Hamas since August to mastermind the air, land and sea incursion, the most significant violation of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The details of the operation were reportedly finalized during several meetings in Beirut attended by officials and representatives of four Iranian-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in GazaAnd Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon. US officials say they have no evidence yet of Tehran’s involvement.

But the very real danger, if additional elements arrive in the hands of the White House, is that of a return to the very high tension between the USA and Iran experienced at the beginning of 2020 over the killing of Suleimani. Indeed, this time even more. The Biden administration was trying to thaw with Tehran, wanting to focus only on Ukraine and China. The Israeli conflict risks ruining everything. And if he were to return in 2024 Donald Trump, the risk of an extension of the conflict would become even greater, given the strong hostility of the Republicans towards Iran and the attempt at dialogue made by the Democrats.

Israel-Hamas, now it is more difficult for the US to help Ukraine against Putin

If all this wasn’t enough, there’s more. The impact could also be very direct on the war in Ukraine. A few months ago, it emerged that the Pentagon was tapping into one vast but little-known stockpile of American ammunition in Israel to help Ukraine meet its dire need for artillery shells in the war with Russia. The reserve provides weapons and ammunition that the Pentagon can use in conflicts in the Middle East.

The limits of American reserves have already emerged in recent weeks, after iThe United States Congress has limited the ability to send weapons in Kiev. The concern was already present before the Hamas attack, now it is amplified to the nth degree given that the The White House has already promised Netanyahu new weapons and moves its military assets towards Israel.

“And from these warehouses, not Israeli, but American weapons were transferred to us. Most likely, this can be, if not stopped, then certainly suspended. Of course, as long as there is hostilities, no one will load or carry grenades, that’s obvious,” he Oleksiy Hetman, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, admitted to Reuters. Biden’s blanket is starting to run short. And the Vladimir Putin’s Russia can hope to take advantage of it. Not only on a concrete and operational level, but also moral and psychologicalwith a West that could suffer the impact of the opening of another conflict on Europe’s threshold.

Supporting two fronts will certainly not be easy. With the hope that someone doesn’t think of opening others.

