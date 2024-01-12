Home page politics

Israel continues the war against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The situation of the civilian population is becoming more and more dramatic. The news ticker.

doctor in Gaza Strip : No more morphine

: No more morphine Hamas keeps going hostages : Israel estimates there are 136 prisoners

keeps going : Israel estimates there are 136 prisoners The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight against them Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Update from January 12th, 6:00 a.m: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has criticized the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians. “The fact that the settlers are sometimes very violent, blocking or complicating the possibility of free travel in the West Bank areas is not acceptable,” said the Green politician on Thursday (January 11th) during a visit to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah in the West Bank . There he had previously met Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaje and brought together German and local business representatives. “The Palestinians’ expectation is to influence Israel, to give the Palestinians a fair chance,” said Habeck.

Israeli soldiers take position during a ground operation in Khan Yunis. © Ohad Zwigenberg/dpa

In the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel conquered, among other things, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Hundreds of thousands of settlers now live there among around three million Palestinians. Since the start of the Gaza war on October 7th, there have been increasing violent clashes in the West Bank.

Doctor in the Gaza Strip: No more morphine

First report: Gaza – Almost 100 days after the start of the Gaza war, conditions in the few remaining functioning hospitals in the Gaza Strip remain horrendous, according to aid workers. “There is no more morphine,” said American doctor Seema Jilani in an audio message distributed by the aid organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Thursday. Jilani had previously returned from a two-week assignment with the IRC at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip.

“So we give patients on the verge of death, in their agony, midazolam, a drug for anxiety, but it does not relieve pain,” said the doctor. According to Jilani, it is thanks to “absolutely heroic nurses, doctors and volunteers” that the Al-Aqsa Hospital is still functioning at all. But even so, it will only be able to work for a few more days, she said.

Report: Qatar talks to Hamas about medicines for Gaza hostages

Qatar is making progress in talks with Israel to allow more supplies of medicine for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, according to a media report. At the same time, the emirate is in talks with Hamas to provide vital medicine to the Israeli hostages still held, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing informed sources. Many of the hostages suffered from illnesses such as cancer and diabetes.

Israel assumes that 136 hostages are still being held in the sealed-off coastal area. 25 of them are probably no longer alive. On the hostage issue, Qatar is an important mediator between Hamas and Israel, which do not speak to each other directly. As a result of Israeli military operations, 23,469 people have been killed and a further 59,604 injured since the start of the war, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled health authority. The numbers cannot currently be independently verified. (Talk to agencies)