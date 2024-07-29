Während sich die Hizbullah nach eigenen Angaben auf einen möglicherweise schweren Angriff Israels einrichtet, verschob die libanesische Fluggesellschaft Middle East Airlines am Abend die Rückkehr einiger ihrer Flüge, wie das „Wall Street Journal“ berichtete. US-Beamte hätten sich an ihre Kollegen in Israel und im Libanon gewandt sowie Botschaften mit Iran ausgetauscht, um zu versuchen, die Situation zu deeskalieren, zitierte die US-Zeitung mit der Angelegenheit vertraute arabische und europäische Beamte. Alle Seiten hätten angedeutet, dass sie nicht an einer Ausweitung des Konflikts interessiert seien, hieß es.

Berichte über israelische Luftangriffe im Libanon

In Israel wurden unterdessen am Abend libanesische Medien zitiert, wonach es im Süden des Libanons Luftangriffe gab. Unter anderem aus Hula habe es in der Nacht palästinensische Berichte über schwere Angriffe gegeben. Das Gebiet sei schon in den vergangenen Monaten mehrfach von Israels Luftwaffe ins Visier genommen worden. Ob es sich um die erwartete Reaktion Israels auf den Raketenangriff auf dem Golan handelte, war zunächst jedoch unklar. Von Seiten des israelischen Militärs gab es in der Nacht zunächst keine Angaben zu erneuten Angriffen im Libanon. Israels Militär hatte nach dem Raketenangriff auf den Golanhöhen bereits in der Nacht zum Sonntag Ziele im Nachbarland angegriffen.

Palpable tension: politicians, soldiers and grieving Druze gather around the impact site. Reuters

Israel and the USA blame the Shiite militia Hezbollah, which is allied with Iran, for Saturday’s attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, in which at least twelve people aged between 10 and 20 were killed. “This attack was carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah. It was a Hezbollah rocket fired from an area under its control,” said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council. The attack must be condemned everywhere. UN representatives called on both sides to exercise “the greatest possible restraint.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had nothing to do with the attack. According to the US news portal Axios, the militia told the United Nations that an Israeli defense missile caused the explosion. Iran also blamed Israel itself for the attack in Majdal Shams. Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, however, said at the scene of the impact that it was a Hezbollah Falak missile. “Anyone who fires such a missile at a residential area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children,” he said.

The Golan Heights are a strategically important rocky plateau. The area was conquered by Israel in the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981. However, this was not internationally recognized. The US government has been in contact with the Israeli and Lebanese sides since the attack, said the spokeswoman for the National Security Council. The US’s support for Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering, she said.

USA: Working on a diplomatic solution

At the same time, they said they were working on a “diplomatic solution along the Blue Line” that would end all attacks once and for all and allow citizens on both sides of the border to return home safely. The Blue Line is the demarcation line drawn by the United Nations on the border between the two countries. At the end of the second Lebanon war in 2006, a buffer zone was established in the south of Lebanon.

Since the Gaza war began last October, Hezbollah and Israel’s army have been fighting almost daily. The Iranian-backed militia is acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The rocket attack on the Golan came at a critical time for efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. An escalation between Israel and Hezbollah could again interrupt the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which have been dragging on for months and in which Qatar, Egypt and the USA are acting as mediators. Israel’s chief negotiator David Barnea only returned to Israel at the weekend after a recent round of negotiations in Rome. The talks will continue in the coming days, the Prime Minister’s Office said without giving any details.

Erdogan and Israel threaten each other

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Israel with military intervention. “Just as we did in Nagornyj Karabakh, just as we went into Libya, we will do the same with them,” he said at an event of his ruling AKP party. Erdogan was referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Erdogan supported the conflicting party Azerbaijan with drones, among other things. In the civil war-torn country of Libya, Ankara supports the internationally recognized government with military equipment and personnel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz promptly warned the Turkish president: “Erdogan is following in Saddam Hussein’s footsteps and threatening to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz wrote late in the evening on X. In 2003, US troops invaded Iraq. The military operation led to the overthrow of the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Three years later, Hussein was executed for massacres of Kurds and Shiites.