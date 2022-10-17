Israeli Minister Shai invited the Cabinet to start providing military assistance to Ukraine

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Nahman Shai suggested that the Israeli government start providing military assistance to Ukraine, following the example of the United States and other NATO countries. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Shai made the statement following the publication of The Washington Post, which, citing sources, reported that Russia allegedly agreed with Iran on new arms supplies, including Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and a batch of drones.

It’s time for Ukraine to also receive military assistance [от Израиля]just like the United States and NATO countries provide it Nachman Shai Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs

Shai stressed that “there is no longer any doubt” about which side Israel should take in the conflict. Israel did not provide military assistance to Ukraine, limiting itself to sending humanitarian supplies and providing medical assistance to Ukrainians who suffered as a result of hostilities.

Iranian drones

On August 30, it was reported about the arrival of the first batch of drones from Iran to Russia. According to The Washington Post, the first batch of drones arrived in the country on August 19.

As early as August 29, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, reported that Moscow continues to negotiate with Tehran on the purchase of Iranian drones. At the same time, according to him, at the moment, the US authorities have not seen signs of Russia buying Iranian-made drones.

We have seen no sign of a lack of effort or willingness on the part of the Russians to acquire Iranian drones for use in Ukraine. We didn’t see anything to comfort us. This acquisition, this supply is still looming, still [надвигаются] soon John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council

Tehran allegedly supplied Moscow with Mohajer-6 and Shahed series devices as part of an agreement to transfer hundreds of other Iranian UAVs of various types.

Military training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 16, it became known that about five thousand Ukrainian soldiers would be trained in the German armed forces. The training will take place within the framework of the EU mission. Ukrainian army recruits will participate in basic training, while more experienced soldiers will undergo special training.

In September, the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland and Germany called for the creation of a special European mission for training and assistance in the European Union for the Ukrainian military.

We recognize that helping to sustain the Ukrainian armed forces in the long run entails going beyond providing equipment Joint Statement of Countries

France also announced plans to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said President Emmanuel Macron had approved the preparation plan. The Minister noted that there are three levels – general training, training in specific skills and training dedicated to the use of the provided equipment.