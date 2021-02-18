No cinema without a vaccination certificate: Israeli citizens who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon face a number of disadvantages in everyday life. In the fight against the pandemic, the government is increasing the pressure on those who don’t like vaccinations: cinemas, theaters, hotels and fitness studios are due to reopen soon, but only those who can prove immunization against the virus should be allowed access.

For some professional groups, the syringe could even become mandatory.

Israel is still the world leader when it comes to vaccination: according to the statistics portal Our World in Data, almost half of the population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Oxford University, which the country mainly uses to date. 31 percent have even had the second injection behind them. They are therefore considered to be almost completely immunized, a larger proportion than in any other country.

The interest in vaccinations has decreased somewhat

However, Israel’s much admired vaccination campaign has recently lost some momentum. At the beginning of the week, around 150,000 citizens were vaccinated each day. But the country has not achieved peak values ​​of around 200,000 as at the beginning of the campaign in December for a long time. At some vaccination stations, employees are said to have thrown away vaccine on a large scale because not enough interested people had turned up.

The pandemic is far from over in the country of the vaccination champions. It is true that more than 90 percent of the over-60s have either had themselves vaccinated or have already contracted Covid-19; the number of corona-related hospital admissions in this age group is therefore falling significantly.

If the four millionth Israeli is vaccinated, the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu, left) will not make this appointment … Photo: Alex Kolomoisky / Reuters

There are more difficult courses in the younger ones

Yet a majority of younger Israelis are still unvaccinated. The number of serious illnesses is even increasing among them. Some of them seem to let through

Scare away conspiracy theories and disturbing reports about the vaccine on social media.

In order to induce vaccination opponents and skeptics to rethink, the government is now relying on the carrot and stick: On the one hand, it promises those who get vaccinated, the longed-for return to the routine. Next Sunday not only should the shops reopen, but also fitness studios, hotels and other leisure facilities.

However, only people who can present the so-called Green Passport, a certificate that certifies that its wearer is immunized against Covid-19 – either through vaccination or overcoming the disease, are allowed to enjoy themselves. In order to get the ID, citizens should soon be able to download an app or print out a certificate with a barcode.

At the same time, the Green Passport is intended to open the door to other countries for vaccinated Israelis. The government has already concluded a corresponding agreement with Greece and Cyprus, and other countries are to follow.

However, those who refuse to be vaccinated even though they are approved for it – in Israel that means all citizens aged 16 and over with no relevant health problems – are denied access to these privileges, which were once taken for granted.

Unvaccinated employees are not allowed into the office

Some of them could soon find themselves in front of locked office doors: The government is preparing a law that will allow employers to deny unvaccinated employees access to the workplace or to force them to submit negative corona tests every two days. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is even calling for teachers to have to be vaccinated. “Nobody has the right to endanger the children of Israel,” “he said last week.

At the same time, the government is relying on incentives, sometimes more, sometimes less subtle. The state corona commissioner Nachman Ash proposes financial rewards for employees in the health sector who persuade citizens aged 50 and over to vaccinate. In a much-noticed campaign, several vaccination stations in the center of the country tried to lure people to injections with free food: In Tel Aviv there was pizza, in the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak, on the other hand, there was cholent, a stew that Jews of European descent like to eat on Shabbat to prepare.

Marry? Vaccinate? Most importantly together…

The Ministry of Health published a video on Valentine’s Day in which a young man hands his girlfriend a jewelery box to the accompaniment of romantic violin sounds. Instead of engagement rings, it contains an ampoule with a vaccine. “Honey, I love you,” he says. “Will you be vaccinated with me?” In Hebrew, this sentence is just one letter away from the question: “Do you want to marry me?” The young woman throws herself into his arms, beside herself with joy: “Of course I want to vaccinate myself with you to let!”

The government will still have to do some persuasion before the unacceptable Israelis flock to the vaccination stations with such enthusiasm.