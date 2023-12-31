Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/31/2023 – 18:27

The intention was announced by Netanyahu; According to him, the war will last “many months”. One of his ministers declared, the following day, that the definitive departure of Palestinians from the enclave should be “encouraged”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended that his country takes control of the border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, closing the main humanitarian entry point into the enclave and the only exit door from the territory for Palestinians fleeing the war – which, according to Netanyahu, is expected to last “many months”.

“The Philadelphi Corridor,” Netanyahu told reporters on Saturday (12/30), referring to the narrow 14km strip of land between Gaza and Egypt, “needs to be in our hands. It needs to be closed. It is clear that any other arrangement would not ensure the demilitarization we seek.”

Israel has been at war against Hamas since October 7, when the radical Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip committed a terrorist attack, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping another 240 – of these, it is estimated that 129 are still in captivity.

In response, Israel launched the largest military campaign in its history in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas, demilitarize and deradicalize the region, to prevent the wave of violence from that date from recurring.

“The war is at its peak. We are fighting on all fronts. Victory will take time. As the commander said [das forças israelenses]the war will continue for many months to come,” said Netanyahu.

Minister suggests Palestinians should emigrate from Gaza

This Sunday, the ultra-rightist and Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, defended the creation of Jewish settlements in Gaza and the mass emigration of Palestinians from the territory.

Between 1967 and 2005, as a consequence of the Six-Day War, Gaza was under Israeli military occupation and, during that period, Jewish settlements were created in the territory, which were dismantled with the voluntary end of the occupation.

Since then, citing security concerns, Israel has maintained almost absolute control over Gaza's borders – with the exception of the Rafah crossing, which is controlled by Egypt.

“What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration,” Smotrich said in an interview with Army radio. “To have security, we need to control the territory,” he explained. “To control the territory militarily for a long period of time, we need a civilian presence.”

According to him, the Palestinian enclave cannot continue to be a place where “two million feed hatred and want to destroy the State of Israel”. “If there were only 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of 2 million, the whole discussion about 'the day after [da guerra]' would be completely different.”

Smotrich is not part of the Israeli war cabinet and his views differ from the official government line. Netanyahu has already stated that he does not intend to maintain a permanent presence in the region, but rather a security control for an indefinite period; He also did not mention plans to resettle settlers in the region or permanently remove Palestinians from Gaza – although the idea had already been floated by Israeli intelligence at the start of the war.

Opinion polls also indicate that the idea of ​​recreating settlements in the Gaza Strip does not have the support of the majority of Israelis.

Fear of new “Nakba”

The Israel-Hamas war triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to the United Nations, approximately 1.9 million had to leave their homes to escape the conflict, equivalent to 85% of the population living in the territory. One in four Palestinians there goes hungry, according to the international body. There is also a lack of drinking water, medicine and fuel.

Thousands are living precariously, in makeshift tents or overcrowded shelters near the border with Egypt, which has also been occasionally bombed.

Palestinians and leaders of the Arab world have accused Israel of trying to provoke a new “Nakba”, a term used by Palestinians to refer to the exodus of thousands of Palestinians from the territory where the State of Israel was created in 1948.

Israel says it invaded Hamas headquarters

Since the beginning of December, after the end of a truce that resulted in the release of dozens of hostages, Israeli forces began to focus their war efforts on the central and southern region of Gaza – the latter had absorbed the majority of internally displaced people who fled. of the most intense bombings in the north of the enclave in the first two months of conflict.

This weekend, the Army announced that it had invaded the Hamas headquarters in Khan Younis, in the south. The structure would also house the group's intelligence center. The information, however, could not be independently verified.

On the Palestinian side, the number of victims now exceeds 21,800. This number, although provided by authorities in Gaza linked to Hamas and cannot be independently verified, is considered plausible by bodies such as the United Nations, which estimate that 70% of the victims are women and minors.

Israel claims to have killed more than 8,000 terrorists in Gaza and lost 172 soldiers since the ground invasion began in late October.

Humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza

Israel announced that it is willing to allow ships to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through a maritime corridor departing from Cyprus, an initiative that has been ongoing since the beginning of November. Under the agreement, the cargo would be inspected at the port of Larnaca before being dispatched to Gaza, which so far only receives aid by land via the borders with Egypt and Israel.

Tensions in the Red Sea with new attacks by Houthi militia

The US Navy announced on Sunday that it sank three of four small vessels used by Yemeni Houthi militia fighters in the attack on a Maersk ship carrying commercial cargo through the Red Sea.

The company announced on Sunday that it had suspended operations in the Red Sea for 48 hours, but that the vessel's crew escaped the attack unharmed.

The Red Sea is the entry point for ships traveling through the Suez Canal, a vital maritime route for trade between Asia and Europe and through which 12% of international trade passes.

The United States launched an operation on December 19 to keep commercial shipping in the region safe and says more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the efforts. The attacks, however, have not entirely ceased since then.

Both the Houthi militia and Hamas are considered terrorist organizations by the European Union, the United States and several other countries.

ra (Reuters, AP, AFP, ots)