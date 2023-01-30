Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wants citizens to have easier access to weapons. US Secretary of State Blinken arrives. News ticker about the attacks in Jerusalem.

Tel Aviv — Israel’s government — the farthest right the country has ever had — has been in office for just a month. Since then, the conflict with the Palestinians has once again dangerously escalated. However, the wave of violence had already begun with a series of attacks during the tenure of the more liberal previous government.

After attacks in Jerusalem: Netanyahu wants to take action against “families of terrorists”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a “strong” and “swift” response to the attacks in East Jerusalem. The security cabinet announced the following steps on Sunday night (January 29):

“Family of terrorists who support terrorism” to remove welfare

Discuss a bill that would allow family members to have their Israeli ID cards revoked.

Easier access to guns for civilians.

Already on Sunday, the Israeli military sealed the house of the family of the assassin, who shot dead seven people and injured at least three in front of a synagogue on Friday evening, according to an AFP reporter.

Blinken’s Delicate Journey: US Secretary of State Visits Israel and Palestinian Territories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories starting Monday (January 30). Talks with Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are on the agenda. Blinken recently criticized the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied West Bank in clear terms.

Picture taken on January 28: Israeli security forces stand guard in Jerusalem © Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Nuclear dispute with Iran: Blinken sees “all options on the table”

But not only the relations with the Palestinians, but also the topic of Iran should be in the center. The US administration, headed by President Joe Biden, has not ruled out military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Blinken told Al-Arabiya broadcaster in an interview on Sunday, all options are on the table.

When asked if that included a military option, Blinken didn’t rule it out. However, he also said that the preferred path is through diplomacy. Just a few days ago, the United States completed a large-scale military exercise with Israel. The background is growing concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. (frs with material from AFP and dpa)