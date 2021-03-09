The covid-19 version elections will be the most expensive in the history of Israel to guarantee the vote of voters in quarantined or infected, who will be able to do it in isolated tents, from the car and even from the hospital bed, confirmed a spokesman for the Central Electoral Committee.

The Israeli body finalizes the preparations for the elections on March 23, the rooms in two years, in which it will deploy complex logistics for which the electoral budget has been doubled.

This not only represents a remarkable effort on the part of its employees, who have been working overtime for several days, but also requires duplicating the necessary material.

In the elections of March 2 of last year, in which there were still few confirmed cases and citizens in quarantine, the cost was 392 million shekels (about 100 million euros).

This time, with about 40,000 active cases and thousands in quarantine, the cost is estimated at 674 million shekels (170 million euros).

“We want everyone to be able to come vote but we want everyone to go home safely,” explained Moti Gaistman, who heads the committee’s special elections department.

To that end, they have enabled a number of innovative voting methods in response to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

These, in addition to voting tables adapted with protective plastics and equipped with hygiene products, include isolated tents where those who are quarantined or who are carriers of the virus.

The former may travel by their own means to tents specially designated for them or go in their own vehicles to voting centers where they can cast their vote without getting out of the car.

An Israeli Arab woman votes in the March 2020 elections. Photo: AFP

Those who are still considered active patients will be transferred to specific tents in a vehicle provided by the Central Electoral Committee and adapted to avoid contact with the driver.

In the case of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a representative of the Committee will approach the areas of the health centers destined for the coronavirus with a ballot box in which they can cast their vote, either on foot or from his bed.

In addition to about a thousand voting centers specially designed for people quarantined or infected, the Israeli authorities adapted buses that will work as mobile urns and that they will be used in the event that an electoral college must close due to the presence of virus carriers.

