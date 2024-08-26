JERUSALEM. “Habibi, the coffee is ready.” Mohammed can’t get used to the idea that I drink coffee made only with the moka. But his, with cardamom, can’t be refused: in a little green cubbyhole, just inside the Esplanade of the Mosques, he has his museum of wonders, a bit like Eta Beta, where you can find everything. Officially, he is there to check that the visitors who come to the third holiest site in Islam are decently dressed. So all around there are baskets of clothes they lend.

There have been no tourists for almost eleven months now, so there is no danger that someone is dressed inappropriately. So from his little green cubbyhole come sweets, coffee, tea and, among other things, the maps that they recently made of the Esplanade, to tell the Islamic version of the place. To remind us that the sacred there is a disputed object and that it can unleash violence, there are the Israeli agents, blissfully sitting a few meters away.

Before October 7th, we sometimes had coffee together, now we often look at each other askance. “We are all victims of events – says Mohammed – that are bigger than us. We needed a shock to these people, they were treating us too badly. Since this government has been in place, we don’t talk about it. Those who come up here have increased, they challenge us. And someone’s head could blow off”.

Like yesterday, when National Security Minister Ben Gvir returned to the Esplanade provocatively as Ariel Sharon did in 2000, sparking the Second Intifada. Going even further: according to the minister, it is permissible for Jews not only to climb, but also to pray on the site that housed (probably) the first and (certainly) the second temple of the Jews, the latter destroyed six hundred years before the place became Islamic.

To govern the Esplanade or Temple Mount, there is an agreement signed between Israel and Jordan in 1967the status quo. The Hashemite Kingdom was the last to control the Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem before the Six-Day War and still today, through the Waqf association, manages the Esplanade. According to the agreement, only Muslims can pray there, access is allowed to everyone at specific times and days (never on Fridays) and only from one of the innumerable access gates.. Against the presence of Jews on the Esplanade there are the dictates of the rabbis themselves, for whom, since that is a sacred Jewish place of which there is no knowledge of the position of the zones, there is a risk of trampling on the most sacred area. The Jews who go up accompanied by the police to avoid clashes and to ensure that the rules are respected, are always right-wing settlers, very rare are the Orthodox.

“Every time they arrive,” Mohammed continues, “it’s a problem. They provoke and here there’s always someone willing to respond.” But aren’t you afraid? “Of course, I’ve found myself in the middle of clashes several times. As you know, I have another job, but it’s my duty to be a volunteer here and lend a hand.”

Mohammed does not say it, but the action of Hamas on October 7 is well regarded by all, they call it an action of resistance.o. After all, the group that controls Gaza knew it was unleashing hell on Israel, bringing it with it in an immense spiral of death and devastation. And that action was called precisely “Al-Aqsa Storm”, from the name of the second mosque of the Esplanade that recalls that of the “distant city” reached by the Prophet on his night journey.

Awan is always there waiting for me at the entrance to the Esplanade near the Lions’ Gate. Like every time there is a group or an official delegation that, having asked in advance, can also visit both the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock from the inside, something normally forbidden to non-Muslims. “We are ready,” he tells me, “these visits by provocateurs don’t help. I’m afraid that this climate of tension, due to the war and occupation, will trigger clashes here. Remember? I already lost an arm bone, when they threw me to the ground. I hope nothing happens, but unfortunately I don’t have a good feeling.” During the tours inside Al Aqsa, in addition to the marble columns donated by Mussolini, Awan always shows the stained glass windows destroyed by Israeli fire during the clashes. Like trophies, in memory of the violence. “We are ready,” he tells me, “this is our home and we will defend it to the end. Let them be willing to do anything. Israel must understand that we cannot go on like this. We just want to have our space, our prayers, our place. And this is it. Ours, not theirs.”