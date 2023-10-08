The Jewish nation has set a 24-hour target to evacuate its civilian population living near the Gaza Strip and some flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled, as Israeli soldiers launch airstrikes against Hamas, a day after the surprise attack unprecedented by the Islamist group. Hezbollah speaks out and puts its weapons at the disposal of Hamas.

Hamas’ surprise incursion into Israel since October 7 has left at least 600 dead, according to Israeli rescue service officials. The figure includes 44 soldiers and 2,900 wounded are already recorded, of which 26 are uniformed, as confirmed by the public broadcaster Kan and Channel 12, as well as the Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers.

On the Palestinian side, in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the Israeli offensive, the Ministry of Health has reported 313 deaths and more than 1,990 injuries. Israeli forces say they have attacked more than 500 Islamist group bombing positions such as government capacities and military bases. An Israeli official, according to the AP Agency, claims that the Army killed 400 militiamen and captured dozens more.

In southern Gaza, in the city of Rafah, residents interviewed by the AP news agency said they heard a loud explosion from what sounded like an Israeli airstrike. The projectile hit a target near the border with Egypt, although it was not immediately clear what that target was after dozens of attacks of this type on the night of Saturday, October 7.

One of these attacks hit three houses in Shaboura, one of the most populated refugee camps, where 19 members of the same family died, according to one of the members who survived and published the information on social networks.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said in an official statement that more than 20,000 people are taking refuge in 44 schools around Gaza.

“The number of displaced people is increasing rapidly. The agency said three of its schools suffered collateral damage from Israeli airstrikes,” said Inas Hamdan, acting public information officer in Gaza.

The same institution clarified that its operations at nine water wells around the Gaza Strip stopped on Saturday morning and resumed at three wells on Sunday, while the agency’s food distribution centers, which supply more of 540,000 Gaza residents, have already been closed for more than 24 hours with no opportunity to distribute supplies.

Hezbollah enters the war scene

While in the south of Israel the Israeli military continues to pursue Hamas militants to try to stifle their attack points; To the north, the bombings threaten to draw Hezbollah, a fierce enemy of Israel, which is backed by Iran and is estimated to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal, into the battle.

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said his group’s “guns and rockets” are with the Palestinian militants, who carried out the surprise attack on Israel.

“Our history, our weapons and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said at an event in Hezbollah’s stronghold of Dahieh, outside Beirut, in solidarity with Palestinian fighters.

A few hours after that attack, on Sunday Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets and projectiles at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the border and the Israeli Army responded with armed drones.

Two children were slightly injured by broken glass on the Lebanese side, according to the nearby Marjayoun Hospital.

Also to the north, the Israeli military said it fired artillery at an area of ​​Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire occurred.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) artillery is currently attacking the area in Lebanon from where the shooting took place. The IDF has been taking preparatory measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians.”

The attacks continue

At around 6 a.m. local time, Hamas fired rockets from Gaza that hit a hospital in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. The medical facility was damaged, according to senior hospital official Tal Bergman, although there were no reports of casualties. .

After an Israeli strike in response to the enclave of some 2.3 million people, a barrage of Hamas rockets hit four cities, including Tel Aviv and a nearby suburb.

According to the Hebrew Government, throughout this Sunday, Hamas fired more than 3,500 rockets.

A view of the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Hamas militants, who rule the Gaza Strip, carried out an attack without precedents on several fronts against Israel at dawn on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several places by air, land and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported dozens of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. © AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

With the fighting intensifying, major airlines with flights to Israel’s capital canceled dozens of flights this weekend. American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair are among those that usually fly to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

However, airport authorities did not stop commercial air links to Israel’s second international airport in Eilat, a tourist destination on the Red Sea.

With Reuters, AP and local media.