In the first statement after the agreement to release hostages, Netanyahu reiterates that his goal is to free all those kidnapped and liquidate the Palestinian Islamic group. The Israeli government promised this Wednesday (22/11) to continue the war against the “subhumans” of Hamas after the truce agreed with the Palestinian Islamic group for the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners that comes into force this Thursday.

“Citizens of Israel, I want to be clear, the war continues. We will continue until we achieve all our goals of bringing back all the hostages, of liquidating Hamas and of ensuring that the day after Hamas, in Gaza there is no factor for children to be raised in terror or for it to be a haven for terrorists. ”, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public statement after the agreement reached with the Islamic group.

Netanyahu also said he sent the same message to US President Joe Biden during a phone call. He further highlighted that he instructed the Mossad, his country’s intelligence service, to go after the exiled Hamas leadership “wherever they are.”

Visit to captive hostages

Netanyahu insisted that the deal reached with Hamas, which includes a four-day truce for the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners, came about thanks to a combination of a military effort to create pressure on Hamas and another political one.

The head of government of Israel reported that the agreement with Hamas includes a clause providing that the International Committee of the Red Cross will visit Israeli hostages in captivity.

“We take every opportunity to free our hostages, because bringing them back is a sacred mission,” said the prime minister at a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former Defense Minister and cabinet member of war, Benny Gantz.

In his speech, Gallant insisted that “Hamas only understands force, therefore, the more force, the greater the feat and, therefore, the better the opportunity to bring back the hostages.”

“Subhuman, cruel and murderous”

“We are talking about cruel and murderous subhumans, but they understand strength, and I hope that, with God’s help, we will free the hostages and show the world Israeli strength,” said the Defense Minister, who underlined the Israeli government’s determination to continue the war that, in 47 days, has already claimed the lives of more than 14 thousand Palestinians, including more than 5 thousand children, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip.

For Gallant, “the entire security system is committed to completing the war until we achieve its objectives: liquidating Hamas and bringing back the hostages.”

The Israeli government agreed on Tuesday to authorize the truce with Hamas with the rejection of the three ministers from the Jewish Power Party (Otzma Yehudit), the ultra-rightist and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, as they considered it to be a error that will harm Israel.

In this sense, Benny Gantz highlighted his awareness that, with the truce, “the other side” will “try to buy time”. And he declared: “Yesterday’s decision was one of the most difficult decisions I have made in the forty years I have served this country and in this war. There will be many more decisions of this kind, but I am completely convinced that this is the right decision.”

