Israel has a diplomatic liaison office in Rabat, but not a full-fledged embassy. Morocco has been postponing since March the convening of the second Negev summit, the meeting of four Arab countries that recognize the Jewish State within the framework of the Abraham Accords, and has postponed it again to the end of June. Despite the fact that the bilateral relations resumed since December 2020, forged by the Republican Donald Trump in his last months in the White House, have advanced briskly in terms of security and defense, economy and trade, or tourism and culture, the Government Rabat is still waiting for the Israeli Executive to take the decisive step of recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in order to unravel the knots that cloud the close ties.

The disagreement between allies prevents raising the level of the Israeli legation in Rabat, as Israel wishes, and has blocked since the beginning of the year the holding of the second installment of the Negev summit, named after the southern Israeli desert of the same name where It held its first edition in 2022, considered Israel’s main political asset to break the isolation with the Arab countries. Until now, the debate had remained obscured behind the diffuse curtain of diplomatic language, and conditioned by the periodic outbreaks of violence between Israeli troops and Palestinian armed groups, such as the one that has just been recorded in Jenin (northern West Bank). Finally, the head of Israeli diplomacy, Eli Cohen, has just put the cards on the table: Israel will recognize sovereignty over the Sahara when Morocco once and for all convenes the Negev summit.

“Right now we are working on this matter and our plan is to have a final decision in the Negev Forum. We are working on our position and I think the final decision will be in September”, revealed the External subjects minister on the 3rd in a meeting with the foreign press in Jerusalem. Rabat aspires to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu making official its turn on the Sahara with the opening of a consulate in El Aaiún or Dakhla. Despite the change in the presidency of the United States, the Administration of Democrat Joe Biden has not questioned the recognition of sovereignty granted by his predecessor, without the need to establish a diplomatic representation in Western Sahara, as 28 other States have already done, while it has continued to promote the dynamics of normalization of relations between the Jewish State and the Arab countries.

The Negev Forum was born hand in hand with the so-called Government of Change in Israel and the then foreign minister, the centrist leader Yair Lapid, a broad coalition that was backed by an Israeli Arab party. Now its place is taken by the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, with Prime Minister Netanyahu propped up by the anti-Arab far-right and the main party of Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

The usually temperate Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have condemned the Israeli military operation in Jenin and have called for a return to dialogue with the Palestinians to prevent further escalation. Morocco has gone even further by asking the international community to intervene to “cease the aggression suffered by that people (the Palestinians) and their territory”, emphasized the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naser Burita, the day after his Israeli counterpart to define the diplomatic parameters for the recognition of sovereignty over the Sahara. Burita reiterated Rabat’s condemnation of “the multiple Israeli aggressions in Jenin.”

While the conflict flared up again in the Holy Land in recent days, Morocco has had to balance again to maintain the strategic alliance with the Jewish State and consolidate its traditional Arab support for the Palestinian cause in Jerusalem, which King Mohamed himself VI leads within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the head of the Al Quds Committee.

“Public opinion in the Arab world may be silent, but it is following developments closely. The latest postponement of the Negev summit should not come as a surprise, and there may be a fourth if violence persists in the West Bank and the Israeli government approves new settlement construction,” he said in an opinion column in the newspaper Sunday. The Jerusalem Post Jamal Amiar, Moroccan journalist and writer author of the essay Le Maroc, Israël et les Juifs marocains (Morocco, Israel and the Moroccan Jews).

Israel has deployed in recent weeks a diplomatic offensive in Morocco to strengthen the rapprochement. After the Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, Amir Ohana, also a Jew of Moroccan origin, president of the Knesset or Israeli Parliament, has been the most explicit in anticipating an upcoming recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, met with Minister Burita in Rabat to negotiate the details, but the announced political will has not yet been translated into a formal statement.

A week before Minister Eli Cohen set out Israel’s new position, he had assured a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that, in addition to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, they planned to participate in the next Negev summit at least two other Arab countries and that the Jewish state lacks diplomatic relations with both, according to a statement released by the Chamber, without specifying which ones it was. He Israeli analyst and expert on diplomatic relations Barak Ravid has pointed out in the information portal Axios to Somalia and Comoros, both members of the Arab League, as the most predictable candidates in the enlargement of the Abraham Accords club.

Military and commercial advantages

The strategic alliance with Israel has provided Morocco with military advantages, such as the acquisition of latest generation drones and missiles and access to intelligence means that have altered the balance of forces vis-à-vis the Polisario Front and Algeria, which fully supports the independence movement. Saharan. The technological advantage of the Moroccan Army compared to the Algerian superiority in troops and weapons on the ground has been confirmed by the United Nations through MINURSO, the mission deployed since 1991 by the international community in the Sahara after a ceasefire that was formally broken at the end of 2020. Bilateral trade has skyrocketed between the new allies, with an increase of 32% in 2022 in favor of Israel, which sent more than 200,000 tourists to Morocco. More than 700,000 Israelis, about 8% of the population, are Jews of Moroccan origin.

Moroccan society has also changed with the rapprochement with Israel. A few years ago there were thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the streets of Moroccan cities. Now only a few dozen are gathered outside the Parliament building in Rabat to protest against Israeli military interventions in Palestinian territories. 31% of the population declares themselves in favor of normalizing relations with the Jewish state, according to a survey by Arab Barometer. Soccer, however, has shown that Moroccan-Palestinian ties remain emotional. At the World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco managed to reach the semifinals last December, the Palestinian flag was proudly displayed by the Atlas Lions after each victory in the official photos, to the unanimous applause of fans across the Islamic world. .

