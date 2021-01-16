The Jerusalem Country Arena is the pavilion where Hapoel Jerusalem, the team of the holy city that disputes the throne of national basketball to the almighty Maccabi of Tel Aviv, plays its matches. The coronavirus has not stopped professional competition, but it has emptied the stands. Where before there were fans cheering for their stars, now there are citizens who come to be immunized against the virus because the Arena has become the largest vaccination center in the country.

Israel is a world leader with more than two million people vaccinated and since the campaign began on December 20, two large shipments have arrived from Pfizer and another from Moderna. Mass vaccination – next week they hope to reach 250,000 vaccines per day – and third confinement is the formula applied by the authorities with the aim of leaving the pandemic behind in March … just for what will be the fourth general elections in less than two years. At the moment, that plan does not seem very clear since the country registers about 10,000 infections a day and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community continues to resist respecting the restrictions and maintains open schools and synagogues.

On the access stairs to the Country Arena, the red of the local team is eclipsed by the blue and green of Clalit, the most popular mutual in the country. In Israel there are four large mutual health insurance companies, and competition between them is one of the keys, according to experts, to the efficiency of the vaccination system. A guard watches the main entrance, but the first thing that stands out is the absence of long lines. Inside the enclosure, between posters that read ‘We are going to defeat the virus’, the entire ring that surrounds the track is a huge ambulatory with a waiting room with well separated chairs and mobile booths. Upon arrival, you get a ticket from a machine with a number and you have to wait for your turn to arrive. When the public address announces it, it is time to approach one of the booths.

“At the moment the limit is 55 years, but those who are younger and work in Health or Education can also get vaccinated,” reports Shani Luvaton, head nurse of this center, which works from seven in the morning to ten at night . This generous schedule is another key that explains the pace of the campaign.

People can call to ask for an appointment or it is the mutuals themselves that send an SMS to remind them of the importance of getting vaccinated. The Government recalls that whoever does so will later receive a “green passport”, a document that will allow them to avoid quarantines when returning to the country and entering bars, restaurants and cultural centers. This is how Tzipi Hadika, a sixty-year-old Education official, has decided to come. As soon as he has received the message, he has planted himself in the Pais Arena. “This miracle is thanks to Bibi (affectionate nickname to refer to Benjamin Netanyahu), who has pressured Pfizer to obtain as many vaccines as possible. He knows that reelection is at stake in March and this is his great electoral trump card. For the sake of Israel, I hope he wins, ”says Tzipi as he walks towards the booth where his first dose of Pfizer awaits him. In less than twenty minutes, of which fifteen he spends resting after the puncture, he is on his way out with the appointment assigned to put on the second in three weeks.

Oro, half Israeli, half Venezuelan, looks at his number and waits for the call. He has heard Tzipi talk about the importance of Netanyahu’s role in this process and wants to add that “success is also possible because we have become a kind of huge laboratory for Pfizer, according to various local media. In exchange for sharing all the information about the vaccination process with them, they send millions of doses and this is a bit scary.

A slight prick



As the hours go by, you see under 50s sitting in the waiting room. “It happens every day, as the day progresses we have cases of people who are not within the vaccination criteria, but who want a dose”, confesses Luvaton, who admits that once the antivirals “are open and closing time is approaching We do not want them to get lost, so we are flexible and we give them to all the insured who come. We never throw a dose in the trash. Immunization is advancing, but so far it has not managed to stop the contagion curve that, since the entry of the British strain, has skyrocketed to almost 10,000 a day.

It’s a long time before ten, but whoever signs this report asks the head of the nurses if they can get vaccinated. I ask him the question spontaneously, amid the incessant trickle of people coming and going, and thinking of incorporating the anecdote into this chronicle. The answer surprises me. He asks for my insurance card and I give it to him, although other foreigners are taking injections simply by showing their residence visa. Doubts enter me. It’s not that I don’t want to get vaccinated, I’m looking forward to it, but why me?

I am far from risk groups, I do not work in any hospital or school. And then there are all the people on the other side of the wall, in the Palestinian territories, who need this dose much more, but it does not reach them because of the conflict and will have to wait until March, when they expect to receive the purchased Russian vaccines. by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

As I think, Luvaton places the needle in my left arm and injects the first dose with me barely aware of the puncture. They ask me to wait fifteen minutes in case I feel any side effects such as sweating or itching. In my heart I only feel disgusted by my selfishness. The virus knows no borders, vaccines do.