Israel is “systematically using” water as a “weapon of war” in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the NGO Oxfam Intermón published on Thursday. The study estimates that 4.74 litres of water are available to Palestinians on a daily basis – for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene – which is equivalent to less than what is used to flush a toilet. This is three times less than what is needed to ensure minimum access to the resource. This is a 94% reduction in water supply compared to the start of the war on 7 October. The humanitarian organisation points out that the Israeli blockade and the destruction of water supply and sanitation facilities by the bombings has caused a health crisis, with a “catastrophic” impact on the health of thousands of Gazans.

“Widespread destruction and significant restrictions on aid delivery in Gaza are impacting access to water and other essentials for survival,” Lama Abdul Samad, the report’s author, said in the report. Two days after the Hamas massacre in Israel – which claimed the lives of 1,200 people – Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “total siege” of the Palestinian enclave and ordered the shut-off of three pipelines controlled by the state-owned Mekorot company, responsible for supplying 12% of Gaza’s water. And although two pipelines have since been turned back on (though never fully), the destruction of humanitarian infrastructure in the Strip makes it impossible to meet the minimum emergency access (15 litres), according to Oxfam.

The report highlights that customary international humanitarian law “provides a framework of rules” that protects water supply infrastructure and prohibits actors from denying access to the population. Among the rules highlighted by the Red Cross are the principle of distinction and proportionality, which prevents damage to civilian objects. The Geneva Conventions declare water installations as “objects protected from attack.” They also point out that “intentionally depriving civilians of water is a war crime.”

A Palestinian boy carries containers to fill with water, in Deir al-Balah, on Monday. Ramadan Abed (REUTERS)

The United Nations Satellite Centre reports on the fragile state of this infrastructure in Gaza: on 3 June, 67.6% was damaged or destroyed. In Gaza City, the devastation reached 88%, while in Rafah, the southernmost area of ​​the Strip – and where the Israeli army’s ground offensive has been concentrated for the past two months – the degree of destruction rose from 5.6% to 31% between April and June.

The damaged facilities include desalination plants, production wells and storage tanks. The NGO says that “efforts to increase water production have been constantly hampered” by Israeli forces and cites as an example the desalination plant built by the United Arab Emirates in the Egyptian Sinai, which stopped operating due to damage.

Seriously ill due to preventable infections

Clean water has become an “unattainable luxury” in Gaza, Oxfam laments. As a result, consumption of water that does not meet sanitary standards has led to increased cases of diarrhoea, hepatitis A and dysentery. According to the World Health Organisation, one in four Gazans has become seriously ill from easily preventable infections. The report cites a study from Johns Hopkins Universitywhich estimates that indirect deaths in the Strip – in addition to the nearly 39,000 killed by bombing, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health – could reach 186,000, caused by “trauma, malnutrition, infectious and non-communicable diseases.” There is also growing concern that, due to the poor quality of the water, there could be an outbreak of cholera in the enclave, after more than four decades without a single case.

The most serious problems are for children. According to Unicef, the authorities in the Gaza Strip have already recorded almost 20 times the monthly average of cases of diarrhoea among children under five. There is also an increase in cases of scabies, chickenpox, skin rashes and more than 160,000 cases of acute respiratory infection. In March, the UN and the World Food Programme warned that 15% of children under two years of age were suffering from acute malnutrition in the north of the enclave.

“We have not seen water coming out of our taps for months. We have to walk about 300 metres just to fill one or two containers,” an Oxfam worker in Gaza said of the alarming situation. “What is most heartbreaking is the long queues of entire families, including children and elderly women, waiting for the limited supply. The lack of basic supplies like soap and shampoo for more than two months adds to the misery. The hardships they face are unimaginable.”

In January, the International Court of Justice demanded that Israel do everything necessary “to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and services, including food, water, electricity, petrol, clothing, hygiene, shelter, medicine and medical assistance throughout Gaza.” However, Oxfam said Israel has not provided a “significant humanitarian response.” In early July, the Israeli military announced that it had begun supplying power to a UN-run desalination plant in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. “The increase in water supply is a measure to mitigate the spread of the disease and to reduce the risk of injury to the Palestinian people.” […] “avoid contamination and disease outbreaks during the summer months,” the military statement said.

Given this scenario, Oxfam is calling on the Israeli government to, in addition to implementing an immediate ceasefire, “foot the bill for the reconstruction” of water supply and sanitation facilities once the conflict is over, which will be 10 months old and with no sign of an end in the near future.

