Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Israel attacks Syria after a drone strike. Humanitarian ceasefires are announced. The news ticker on the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel true Ceasefire to: “Tactical, local” breaks are intended to allow civilians to escape

true to: “Tactical, local” breaks are intended to allow civilians to escape The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – After a drone attack on a school building in Eilat, a city in southern Israel, the Israeli army says it has set its sights on a target in Syria. The military unit that carried out the attack had been hit, the military announced on Friday on X (formerly Twitter). Syria holds the army “fully responsible for any terrorist activity originating from its territory.”

A school was damaged by a drone on Thursday. The origin of the drone and the entire incident were being investigated, it was initially said. There were no reports of injuries. Shortly before, the Israeli armed forces had successfully used their new Arrow 3 missile defense system for the first time.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, taken from southern Israel. © Leo Correa/dpa/AP

An object fired at Israel was intercepted in the Red Sea area, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced. The Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen had previously announced that they had attacked Israel with rockets. It initially remained unclear whether the missile intercepted by the Arrow 3 system was a Houthi rebel missile. “The Arrow missile intercepted a threat that was traveling far from the State of Israel,” said military spokesman Daniel Hagari. “We intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired in our direction.”

Israel agrees to ceasefire – but ceasefire is still not an issue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to plan to enable civilians to safely escape the sealed-off combat zone in the Gaza Strip. “The fighting against Hamas, the Hamas terrorists, continues, but we want to allow safe passage of civilians from the combat zone in certain places for a certain period of time, a few hours here, a few hours there. And that’s what we do,” he told US broadcaster Fox News. John Kirby, communications director for the National Security Council, announced earlier in Washington that Israel had agreed to daily, four-hour “humanitarian pauses” in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

A senior Israeli government official confirmed the Times of Israel According to its own statements, the Israeli government has also agreed to “humanitarian breaks”. These “tactical, local” breaks are intended to provide Gaza’s population with an opportunity to flee from the most contested areas in the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

However, in the interview, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel had not agreed to a ceasefire. “A ceasefire with Hamas means a surrender to Hamas,” he said. “So there will be no ceasefire without the release of the Israeli hostages,” the prime minister added. (talk to agencies)