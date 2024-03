01:46 Displaced Palestinians line up to receive food donated by a charity in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 16, 2024. AFP – SAID KHATIB

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned that Israel could be committing a war crime in the Gaza Strip by not taking action to prevent starvation, especially among children, who are the hardest hit. Meanwhile, the World Food Program said widespread famine is imminent in the enclave.