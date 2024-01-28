The intelligence chiefs of Israel, the United States and Egypt, as well as the Prime Minister of Qatar, met this Sunday (28) in Paris to promote negotiations aimed at reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip.

Although the meeting has not been officially confirmed, local media reported this Sunday, citing anonymous official sources, both Israeli and American, about the meeting, which took place in Paris and which aims to relaunch negotiations for a ceasefire and exchange of hostages by Palestinian prisoners.

Mossad director David Barnea; that of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar – the two Israeli intelligence agencies –; and Major General Nitzan Alon, appointed Israeli government commissioner for the hostage issue, traveled to Paris to meet with CIA Director William Burns; the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abas Kamel; and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who negotiates on behalf of the Islamist group Hamas.

When asked about this meeting by EFE, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office limited itself to saying that “Israel is doing and will continue to do everything possible for the immediate release of all those kidnapped”.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoththe head of Israel, reported that the objective of the meeting was to provide a “starting point” to begin negotiations, so there was no agenda or specific points to discuss yet.

In a statement released to the press after the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu limited himself to saying that the meeting was “constructive” and that “there are still significant gaps that the parties will discuss this week in additional meetings.”

In recent weeks, several proposals drawn up by Qatar, Egypt and the USA, the mediating countries, were put on the table, but all were rejected by both Israel and Hamas, which de facto rules in the Gaza Strip, which still maintains positions, clashes that prevent a starting point for negotiation.

Israel does not accept the end of hostilities, only a temporary ceasefire that allows the release of the hostages, so that it can then proceed with its objective of destroying Hamas; while Hamas demands the total withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

The parties reached a week-long truce agreement, between November 24 and 30, which ended the fighting and allowed the exchange of 105 hostages – including foreigners – for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners; something that has not been repeated since.

132 hostages kidnapped by Hamas remain within the Strip, of which it is estimated that 25 may be dead; in addition to four kept in the enclave for years, two of them dead soldiers.

In total, 110 hostages were left alive – some released by Hamas “for humanitarian reasons” before the November truce – and Israeli troops recovered the bodies of 11 dead prisoners, including three the army killed by mistake.

Netanyahu faces strong pressure from the families of the hostages who demand that he negotiate an agreement at any price to release them all, although the head of government insists that military pressure is the best way to achieve the return of those kidnapped.